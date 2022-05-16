Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre MS RDN joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with an amazing smoothies tailored to women.

Wonderful Woman Smoothie:

Ingredients

½ cup mango

1 cup strawberries

½ cup raspberries

8 ounces 2% milk

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp ground flaxseed

1 Tbsp chopped walnuts

Splash of water

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into the blender and puree until consistency is smooth and liquid throughout. Add water to thin consistency if needed. You may use fresh or frozen produce.