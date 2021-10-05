Women’s Group Helps with Burnout

World Health Organization classifies “burnout” as an occupational hazard

In 2019, the World Health Organization classified “burnout” as an occupational hazard and a syndrome resulting from “chronic workplacestress that has not been successfully managed.”

Reena Vokoun knows this condition all too well.

After years of being a perfectionist, peoplepleaser and overachiever working for top corporations including Google, Reebok and Yahoo, she hit a wall.

That’s what led to her reinvention and the launching of her company.

Now she’s passionate about helping other women stay healthy through fitness and wellness.

Reena Vokoun joins Gayle Guyardo the host of that nationally syndicated health and wellness show BLOOM with help for women dealing with stress and advice for them to stay healthy through fitness and wellness.

