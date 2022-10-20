Missy Moore-Lingo an Account Executive at WFLA Channel 8 in Tampa, Florida joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom as a special co-host of the shows Breast Cancer Special and shared the story about her battle with the aggressive stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



