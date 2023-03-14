There is a major conference happening in Tampa this summer, the Women On Their Way Summit, where you can hear from thoughtful women leaders and compelling speakers, as well as connect and network with others to experiment with new ideas.

The CEO of Women On Their Way, Audrey McGuckin, and COO of Women On Their Way, Catherine Sherman, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the event.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.