The Women on Their Way Summit conference is coming to Tampa Bay giving women the chance to meet other women leaders and hear from compelling speakers on a topic that means more now than ever, and that is authenticity.

Audrey McGuckin of the The McGuckin Group and the CEO of Women on Their Way, and Beth Simonetti CHRO, EVP, who is the Chief Human Resources Officer of TD Synnex joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with the importance of harnessing authenticity in the workplace and in life.

In Person Conference:

Thursday, August 24, 2023

9:30am – 2:30pm EST

The Jewish Community Center

522 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

