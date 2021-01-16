Startling results from a new Health Trends™ survey reveal that women are disproportionately experiencing the physical, financial and mental impact of the pandemic.
Dr. Harvey W. Kaufman, the senior medical director and head of Health Trends™ research program for Quest Diagnostic joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about why it’s important or Americans to get back to care.
Women experiencing physical, financial, and mental impact from pandemic
