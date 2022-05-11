Ruth Shaber, MD, is an innovator and changemaker on a mission to change the face of finance.



Her new book The XX Edge: Unlocking Higher Returns and Lower Risk, co-written with Patience Marime-Ball, Founder of Women of the World Endowment, makes a persuasive data-led financial case for investing with a gender and broader diversity lens.



Dr. Shaber joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with the message that “Ultimately when women make financial decisions and apply their skills across all capital markets, it leads to higher returns for individual investors and greater economic growth—a true win-win for all.”



Prior to writing The XX Edge, Ruth founded Tara Health Foundation, which promotes health, well-being, and opportunity for women and girls through innovative evidence-informed programs. She is also the co-founder and board chair of Rhia Ventures, a group of foundations and investors that collaborate to bring new types of capital and enterprise to the field of reproductive health in the United States. Ruth had a robust career as an Obstetrician and Gynecologist with a focus on systems change at Kaiser Permanente from 1990 to 2012.



Ruth was featured in Forbes 2020 Impact 50: Investors Seeking Profit—and Pushing for Change for her contributions to the field of impact investing.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





