Many women have been looking to create their own opportunities and find jobs they are passionate about. Founder and Designer of Missy Fashion Accessories, Bhavna Kanakia, joins Gayle Guyardo on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share her story about making a major life decision to move her daughters and herself half way around the world to America to have the freedom to follow their dreams.

