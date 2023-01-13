Eve Guzman, a Metabolism & Macro Nutritionist joined Gayle Guyardo the host of global health and wellness show Bloom to share how she lost 150 lbs. macro tracking.

The term “tracking macros” simply means logging the foods you eat on a website, app, or food journal.

Guzman says one of most convenient way to track macros may be through using free nutrition apps like MyFitnessPal, Lose It!.

Keeping track of your macros can help you make (or plan to make) smart, healthy food choices.

When it comes to weight loss, some people have traded old-school calorie counting for counting macros which is described as more of a lifestyle than a restriction.

