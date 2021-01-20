Woman left paralyzed by 2 strokes now balances on medicine ball with specialized therapy

New forms of physical therapy help people live pain free lives

10 years ago Linda LaMonica had two strokes and was left paralyzed on one side of her body. After years of struggling, barely able to walk, LaMonica eventually found Michael Pangburn an exercise physiologist at “For Every Fit”, and is now athletic and pain free.

LaMonica and Pangburn join Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about how the therapy works.

