Woman left paralyzed by 2 strokes now balances on medicine ball with specialized therapy

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New forms of physical therapy help people live pain free lives

10 years ago Linda LaMonica had two strokes and was left paralyzed on one side of her body.  After years of struggling, barely able to walk, LaMonica eventually found Michael Pangburn an exercise physiologist at “For Every Fit”, and is now athletic and pain free.

LaMonica and Pangburn join Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about how the therapy works.

Watch BLOOM weekdays from Noon to 1 pm:
Spectrum 1006
Frontier 514
Directv 38
Dish 38
Xfinity 435

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss