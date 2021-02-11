Popular podcatser and the author of “Wine for Normal People: A Guide for Real People Who Like Wine, but Not the Snobbery That Goes with It”, Elizabeth Schneider joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with perfect wines to pair with your Valentines Day Meal.
by: Gayle Guyardo
