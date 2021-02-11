Wine for Normal People

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Popular podcatser and the author of “Wine for Normal People: A Guide for Real People Who Like Wine, but Not the Snobbery That Goes with It”, Elizabeth Schneider joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with perfect wines to pair with your Valentines Day Meal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss