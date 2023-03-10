In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, NFL Champion and Hall of Fame Electee Rondé Barber, who is the General Chair, Copperhead Charities / Valspar Championship joins Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo to talk about the Valspar Championship – 5K & Golf Tournament which kicks off Sunday, March 12th with the Publix Copperhead 5K Run/Walk hosted by Rondé Barber (who will be running in it with twin brother Tiki Barber). The 5K Run/Walk on the Copperhead cart paths also kicks off the return of the Valspar Championship Golf Tournament week to Tampa Bay, March 13-19 at Innisbrook Resort. The week’s events include a Rondé Barber Appreciation Day presented by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rondé is tournament general chair and just announced to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

