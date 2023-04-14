In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Tom Hood, President Tampa Bay Ukulele Society joins Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo to talk about the Ukulele Fest in the District in Downtown Clearwater April 14-15. The Ukulele Fest brings music, culture, and education that is fun for the entire family. Friday, April 14 Jim Beloff will conduct a songwriting workshop at 6:15 PM –7:30 at 500 Cleveland Street and The Capitol Theatre presents world famous ukulele virtuoso, Jake Shimabukuro at 8PM. Ukulele legend and nationally known songwriter, publisher, and performer, Jim Beloff will perform with popular Tarpon Spring’s father-daughter duo Steve and Amanda Boisen on Saturday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Peace Memorial Church, located at 110 S Ft Harrison Avenue. The concert benefits The Clearwater Free Clinic and The Homeless Empowerment Program.

If you have an event in the Tampa Bay area you’d like to feature on “Window to the Weekend” email us at Bloom@wfla.com.

