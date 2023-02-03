In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Tammie Pickett McFarland, Greater Tampa President, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and Ashley Burgess Laster, Greater Tampa Foundation Chair, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. talk with Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo about the 4th Annual Tutus & Tennis Shoes Event happening at 4 at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 8am. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit Jack and Jill of America Foundation., Inc., the national organization’s philanthropic arm, as well as local, Tampa-based charities that serve children and families. Since its inception, TTTS has raised over $100,000 for JJOA Foundation and local charities.

