In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Jimmy Nunez, Owner of Jimmy’s Tacos and Tatiana Cox Lopez of the Tampa Taco Fest join Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo to share a healthy taco recipe and talk about the Tampa Taco Fest happening Saturday, February 25, 2023 Al Lopez Park 10a-6pm.

TOFU TACOS RECIPE From Jimmy’s Tacos

Tofu alpastor

1 cup of diced firm tofu

1/2 cup of Adobo marinade

1tsp of soy oil

1/4 cup juliane onions

1/4 cup diced pine apples

2 corn tortillas

Instructions:

Heat up skillet to med heat add soy oil and tofu. Coof for 2 1/2 min and add Adobo marinade.

Cook for an additional 1 min and top with onions and pineapples

