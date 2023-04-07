In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Hannah Keenan and the Easter Bunny join Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo to talk about the St Pete Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt happening at The St. Pete Pier on Saturday, April 8 and Easter Sunday, April 9. The event features two days filled with exciting family-friendly activities, including bounce houses, interactive games, arts and crafts, and much more. On Easter Sunday, they are offering something extra special in store for the kids: a massive Easter egg hunt featuring over 20,000 colorful eggs, scattered throughout the festival grounds. The egg hunt is open to children 12 and under, and we’ll have a designated area for different age groups to ensure everyone has a fair chance to find eggs and have fun. Plus, no Easter celebration would be complete without a visit from the Easter Bunny himself! He’ll be hopping around the festival grounds, taking pictures, and spreading joy to all who meet him.

If you have an event in the Tampa Bay area you’d like to feature on “Window to the Weekend” email us at Bloom@wfla.com.

