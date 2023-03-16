In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Rachel Radawec, Director of Public Space Operations and Programming with Tampa Downtown Partnership joins Bloom Guest Host Farron Hipp to talk about the annual St. Patrick’s Day River O’Green event happening on the downtown waterfront at Curtis Hixon Park. The Hillsborough River is dyed bright green and the free event features family friendly activities – live music, community partner activations, food trucks, and beer. Originally planned for the weekend on Saturday 3/18 – due to approaching inclement weather River O’Green is now scheduled for Friday, March 17th 4pm – 10pm on St. Patrick’s Day.

