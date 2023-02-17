In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo visits the Salute to Agriculture Exhibit at the Florida State Fair looking for healthy options and talks with Pamela Jaeger of the Great American Entertainment Company about the exhibit featuring petting farm animals and a look at foods on the farm. The Florida State Fair continues this weekend through February 21st at The Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

