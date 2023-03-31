In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Regan Blessinger with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay along with adoptable dog “Shadow” join Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the Easter Eggstravaganza Event at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay on April 1st. Easter Eggstravaganza is the shelter’s annual Easter event, featuring photos with the Easter Bunny for 4 and 2-legged children, egg hunts for both dogs and kids, fun games & prizes, and food & drinks!

The Easter Eggstravaganza event is Saturday, April 1st 11am – 2pm at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay located at 3607 N Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607.

