In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Maiken Stefany, Vice President | Events + Development at EventFest talks with Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo about the Children’s Gasparilla Parade happening on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 4PM. Although the parade starts at 4 PM this year, the activities start at 12pm with our Bicycle Safety Rodeo, the Gasparilla Air Invasion Day and Night Jumps, preschoolers stroll, and “Piratechnic” Fireworks Finale!

If you have an event in the Tampa Bay area you’d like to feature on “Window to the Weekend” email us at Bloom@wfla.com.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.