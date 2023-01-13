In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Straz Center Community Engagement Specialist Fred Johnson talks with Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo about the Arts Legacy REMIX series kicking off tonight at the Straz in Tampa with “Let Freedom Ring” an MLK Jr Commemoration Free Concert honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Singer Greg Porter with the Alumni Singers of St. Petersburg who will be performing at the event gives a special acapella performance in-studio of gospel song “Go Down Moses”.

