In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Supercross Rider Jack Chambers talks with Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo about the Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:30pm. It’s only the 3rd supercross race held in Tampa in the last 22 years.

