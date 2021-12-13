Will Smith’s ‘Welcome To Earth’ on Disney+ Featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

Will Smith is going to the ends of the Earth with the release of National Geographic six-part docuseries streaming on Disney+.



The two time Academy Award nominee didn’t do it alone – Modern day explorers Dr. Diva Amon and Dr. Albert Lin where right there by his side. The two join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share more about the series that explores earth’s greatest wonders and hidden secrets.



“I’ve got a confession to make. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swum in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think I might be missing something,” Smith says in the trailer. “I asked the best modern day explorers: take me to the ends of the Earth. And they said, ‘Oh, we can go further than that.” said Will Smith in the trailer released by NatGeo.

