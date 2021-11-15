Why More People are Dying from Opioids

Opioids are powerful painkillers that remain the gold standard for easing postoperative pain.

Unfortunately there is an escalating number of people who die from opioid related overdoses.

Dr. Paul Christo a pain management and opioid expert joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with what’s being done to help those suffering manage their pain, while keeping illegal drugs out of the wrong hands.

