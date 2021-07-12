By the end of 2015, more than 60 women had publicly accused one time “America’s Dad” and now disgraced Bill Cosby of rape or sexual assault over a period of five decades. His sudden release to freedom is triggering for many trauma survivors.
Licensed EMDR therapist, Nidhi Tewari, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about why his release can be triggering to trauma survivors.
Bloom is part of Nexstar and airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.
You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.
Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.
Why Bill Cosby’s Release is Triggering to Trauma Survivors
By the end of 2015, more than 60 women had publicly accused one time “America’s Dad” and now disgraced Bill Cosby of rape or sexual assault over a period of five decades. His sudden release to freedom is triggering for many trauma survivors.