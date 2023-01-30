Dr. Ryan Wagoner an Assistant Professor with USF Health Psychiatry joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with the importance of going to a skilled provider for mental health medications.

Here are important reminders Dr. Wagoner shared for people to keep in mind when seeking help for mental health needs:

• Psychiatric medications are generally safe, but should be prescribed by professionals who have appropriate knowledge of their risks and benefits.

• Psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners have specific training on these medications.

• Primary care physicians and other specialists can also prescribe these medications safely, particularly when dealing with depression and anxiety.

• Always consider the experience the prescriber has with psychiatric conditions and their management.

