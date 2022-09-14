From saying NFL Great and Superstar Tom Brady, the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is “heading to extinction”, to commentary during the first match of the US Open about iconic player, Serena Williams, that many perceived as a beat down, a lot of people believe high profile television personalities are driving the negative narrative.

The Self Esteem Doctor, Dr. Simone Alicia, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom to discuss.

