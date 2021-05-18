Whole Brain Living

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jill Bolte Taylor is top neuroanatomist, author, and inspirational public speaker.

Bolte Taylor began to study severe mental illnesses because she wanted to understand what makes the brain function the way it does and the cause between her dreams being distinguished from reality while her brother cannot disconnect his dreams from reality, making them a delusion.

Dr. Bolte-Taylor joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with what’s going on inside our brains.

Watch Bloom Weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.
Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss