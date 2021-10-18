Whistle Blower Law Firm

As the search for 20-year-old Private First Class Vanessa Guillen continues, the Guillen family attorney, Natalie Khawam has requested a congressional investigation into Fort Hood and Vanessa’s disappearance.



Khawam joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about her efforts to get the DOD to change its policy on reporting sexual harassment, to making a documentary on Netflix.

