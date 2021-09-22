Where to find hand rolled cigars and authentic Café con leche in Tampa Bay

If you want a taste of Hispanic Heritage in Tampa Bay, head to Tabanero Cigars in Tampa’s Historic Ybor City.

The stylishly old-timey shop sells handmade-on-site cigars with live demonstrations, and serves up authentic Café con leche made from Naviera Coffee which started serving coffee in Tampa Bay four generations ago.

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month.

Gayle stopped by Tabanero Cigars, and talks to owner Yanko Maceda about what makes his coffee so delicious.

