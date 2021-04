When Funny Moms Get Mean

A couple of hilarious moms are viral, and only getting more popular by the day.

Kristen Hensley and Jen Smedley areknown for talking about all things motherhood in a way that is very real, and really funny.

Now the duo has widened their audience to include the very people who inspire so much of their mom humor, kids! The “I Mom So Hard” stars joined Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about how “The Meanest of the Meanies” is really all about love.