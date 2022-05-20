Author of “The Prime” and “Sound Medicine,” Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary, MD, says what you eat could be causing your mood disorder, but consulting your dosha could help. Whether you feel anxious or irritable, he says knowing your dosha type can better your overall health.



Dr. Chaudhary explains how to determine your dosha, what foods to avoid to keep your mood up, and the benefits of discovering your energy. His personalized approach takes the individual into account to determine any lifestyle recommendations.



Dr. Chaudhary an internationally recognized expert who was Dr. Oz’s go-to medical correspondent for the ancient practice of Ayurvedic medicine, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with his theory that everyone has a set body type and energy that comes along with what is called your dosha.

