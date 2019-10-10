What Defines a Strong Man

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Top Stories
‘Is this your turd?’: Missouri city’s cleanup flags dog poop
‘This can be life changing’: DeAngelo Williams covers costs of 500 mammograms to honor late mother
Sanders says he’ll resume campaigning ‘as soon as possible’
2 Florida men tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
‘Who’s here is what’s important’: Mexico Beach mayor among business owners with Michael damage
Top Stories
89-year-old who had never seen ocean or mountains now visiting all national parks
Top Stories
Police: Woman who pepper-sprayed Walmart workers to get away with stolen items arrested
Have your pick of the patch at Hunsader Farms’ annual Pumpkin Festival
Road Rants: Florida’s laws on driving with pets
Mexico Beach mayor reflects on Michael damage, rebuilding 1 year later
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Attorney General wants answers from contractor after 8 On Your Side investigation
Top Stories
Serial killer Samuel Little claims he killed 2 women in Tampa Bay area
Top Stories
St. Pete pool contractor pleads guilty to unlicensed contracting, blames his wife
Popular free flu shot program at Hillsborough County schools ends
Friends honor renowned Tampa surgeon killed in Indiana plane crash
Riverview woman receives toll violations for ‘mystery man’ on motorcycle
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
‘This can be life changing’: DeAngelo Williams covers costs of 500 mammograms to honor late mother
Top Stories
Tampa Bay fans head across the pond to watch Bucs in London
Top Stories
Can the Rays pull off a postseason upset?
Tickets go on sale today for Rays’ potential ALCS games against Yankees
Rays to host 3 watch parties for Game 5 of ALDS
NFL player won’t have to pay $7,000 fine for ‘Man of God’ headband, so he’s giving the money to a hospital instead
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
STDs on the rise in Tampa Bay
Top Stories
Tampa Bay community mourns loss of renowned plastic surgeon
Nexstar Broadcasting promotes Mark Higgins to Vice President & General Manager of Tampa Television & Digital Operations
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Spicy Pear and Apple Egg Rolls
Great 38 / WTTA to Broadcast Florida Tropics SC Home Games
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Michael Drejka sentenced 20 years for fatal Clearwater parking lot shooting
What Defines a Strong Man
Bloom
Posted:
Oct 10, 2019 / 02:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 10, 2019 / 02:28 PM EDT
Stefan Aarnio author of “Deadman Walking” talks his book and what defines a strong man.
Latest Videos
Mexico Beach coffee shop opens just 5 weeks after Hurricane Michael, adapts for workers
‘Who’s here is what’s important’: Mexico Beach mayor among business owners with Michael damage
89-year-old who had never seen ocean or mountains now visiting all national parks
Police: Woman who pepper-sprayed Walmart workers to get away with stolen items arrested
Have your pick of the patch at Hunsader Farms’ annual Pumpkin Festival
Road Rants: Florida’s laws on driving with pets
Mexico Beach mayor reflects on Michael damage, rebuilding 1 year later
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances dropping into the weekend
Lakeland City attorney among 8 arrested in undercover sex sting bust
Wave Watch: Scattered afternoon storms Thursday will give way to a drier weekend
Mexico Beach mom living dream of owning small business after Hurricane Michael
Half prison, half classroom: ‘Choice Bus’ rolling through Polk County this week
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Pro Football Challenge: Enter, play, win
Trending Stories
‘Kill it immediately’: 3-foot long fish that can live on land found in Georgia waters
Assistant principal called 9-year-old the n-word, parents say
Ford dealership gives Bible, flag, AR-15 vouchers to customers
2 Florida men tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges
Michael Drejka sentenced to 20 years for killing man in dispute over parking space
NFL player won’t have to pay $7,000 fine for ‘Man of God’ headband, so he’s giving the money to a hospital instead
Florida man wanted for raping young child
Family faces Pasco man accused of raping 6-year-old, wants him castrated
Don't Miss
From spooktacular fun to tasty treats, check out fall fun at Walt Disney World
One Year Later: Florida Panhandle struggles to recover from Hurricane Michael
Sarasota woman wins $1 million from Publix scratch-off game
More Don't Miss