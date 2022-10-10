Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction and devastation on its way through Florida, and rebuilding will take years.

WFLA and our parent company Nexstar Media are partnering with The American Red Cross in Florida to help with relief efforts for those recovering from the damage and help in the form of donations is especially important as they respond to the devastation.

Tampa Bay Board Chair Ela Landegger joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom to share what Red Cross volunteers are dealing with and how you can help.

People looking to donate to the American Red Cross as they assist Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian can do so by clicking here.

