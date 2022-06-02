Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida and NOAA are forecasting 14 to 21 named storms, and up to 6 to 10 hurricanes this season with at least have of those hurricanes being major ones with wind speeds over 130 MPH.



The probability for an above average season is 65% with only a 25% chance of near-normal conditions and a 10% chance of a below-average hurricane season.



Jeff Berardelli, WFLA News Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist , Climate Specialist and leader of the Max Defender 8 Weather Team joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to help viewer get ready for this year’s hurricane season.

