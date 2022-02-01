Weight Loss Is About More Than Will Power

It’s a new year, full of hope and possibility; but what happens when the resolutions we swore to stick to start to crash. Studies show that about 80% of New Year’s Resolutions fail, leaving many of us feeling defeated. One of the most popular is to lose weight and be more healthy, but when we give into cravings, or see the scale keep rising, many of us are left feeling hopeless.

Dr. J. David Prologo believes that weight loss is about so much more than simple will-power, and that ‘mind-over-matter’ simply doesn’t work. Obese and overweight patients have a host of variables that block them from losing weight on their own. Here are three things he advises us to do when our diet plans fail.

Obesity medicine research in 2022 has a different focus. We are no longer spending time generating negative calorie balance diets and exercise programs that no one can do. We are rather focusing on managing the biological forces that lead to attrition (diet quitting). When we quiet those, people succeed.

Dr. J. David Prologo, who is a weight loss expert joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with what you can do to combat obesity.

