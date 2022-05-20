When older people take on weight training it may build not only strength and muscle mass, but there is a lot of evidence showing it can help us age well.



Research shows by our early 40s, most of us start losing muscle mass, at a rate of about 5 percent a decade, with the decline often precipitating a long slide toward frailty and dependence.



Iliana Stoilova, the director, of X-Force Body joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how older people who lift weights can slow or reverse that descent.



In multiple experiments, older people who start to lift weights typically gain muscle mass and strength, as well as better mobility, mental sharpness and metabolic health.

