We Honor Veterans helps Food Insecure Veterans

Melissa Moré, MPH Director of Volunteer Services Empath Health joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about efforts happening in Tampa Bay and nationwide to help our veterans who are insecure.

The local nonprofit is collecting nonperishable food items as part of their We Honor Veterans program to express appreciation for our veterans’ military service and provide help for those facing food insecurity.

