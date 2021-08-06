War Torn Pups & Cat are Brought Home from Overseas

Paws Of War provides essential and supportive services for our heroes in need. Its War Torn Pups & Cats program helps service members who have saved an animal, while serving overseas, bring them to safety in the U.S.

In the Midst of War, a Soldier hears a whimper. They pause for a moment, and see an injured, malnourished dog or cat. The dog or cat reminds the soldier of home. As the soldier bends down and scoops the cat or dog up, two lives are saved. At the moment, amongst all the chaos and destruction, a bond is formed.

Robert Misseri, Co-Founder of Paws Of War, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to share how the public can help.

