Walgreens offers flu shots to everyone 3-years and older

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has dominated the news for the last several weeks.

But another virus is on the rise in our communities that everyone needs to take seriously – the flu.

Dr. Kevin Ban, chief medical officer for Walgreens, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about why now is the time to schedule your flu shot at Walgreens.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.