Since a global evacuation in March of 2020, local Tampa Peace Corps Volunteer, Mairyn “Ryn” Harris-Jones, was one of the first volunteers to return overseas. Mairyn joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about her journey.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.