Kiva Williams the founder of the Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share news about the Vision Board Party for Kids happening Sunday January 30th in Wesley Chapel.



She brought along brothers Jordan & Joshua Liburd who will be keynote speakers and shared their invention of JL Fun Colorz to prove kids can follow their dreams at any age! You can also find the young business owners on social media – just look for JL Fun Colorz.



Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



