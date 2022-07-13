A new viral hack is spreading on the social media platform this summer, and it’s all about mixing moisturizer and water into a spray bottle and sunbathing.

Rahul Bhandari, M.D. with Tampa Bay Radiation Oncology joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss the prevalence of skin cancer and how this hack leads a whole new generation of misinformed people about the risks of skin cancer.

