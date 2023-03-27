There are so many DIY recipes on social media, especially TikTok. Double-Certified Nutritionist, Martha VanCamp, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to give the recipe a try.

Healthy Cookie Dough Recipe:

INGREDIENTS:

40G oats

30G vanilla protein powder

12G cinnamon crunch protein powder

10G powdered peanut butter

5G zero calorie sweetener

15G dark chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS:

Mix oats, protein powders, powdered peanut butter and zero calorie sweetener into blender and blend until smooth.

Add water as needed to blended ingredients until consistency is similar to cookie dough.

Add dark chocolate chips and mix.

Freeze for 20 minutes.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.