Judi Gallagher, an internationally acclaimed chef joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with an amazing recipe for Vietnamese Chicken Meatballs.

3 Tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1 pound ground chicken

1 scallion minced

1 clove garlic minced

½ cup lightly packed cilantro – with stems, finely chopped

¼ cup fresh minced, finely chopped

1 Tablespoon freshly grated ginger

1 lime, zested

4 teaspoons fish sauce

Pinch ground black pepper

Garnish – pickled carrots and cabbage, sweet chili sauce

In a non-stick skillet, swirl together 2 TBSP. oil and2 Tablespoons water.

In a medium bowl combine remaining ingredients.

Mix with your hands and shape into ping pong sized balls.

Place in skillet and heat over medium high heat until they are no longer pink (you may cover and remove after about 4 minutes.)

Remove cover and continue to brown.

Serve in crusty French baguette or, for a healthier version, use as lettuce wraps.