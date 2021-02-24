Vietnamese Chicken Meatballs

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Judi Gallagher, an internationally acclaimed chef joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with an amazing recipe for Vietnamese Chicken Meatballs.

3 Tablespoons toasted sesame oil
1 pound ground chicken
1 scallion minced
1 clove garlic minced
½ cup lightly packed cilantro – with stems, finely chopped
¼ cup fresh minced, finely chopped
1 Tablespoon freshly grated ginger
1 lime, zested
4 teaspoons fish sauce
Pinch ground black pepper
Garnish – pickled carrots and cabbage, sweet chili sauce

In a non-stick skillet, swirl together 2 TBSP. oil and2 Tablespoons water.

In a medium bowl combine remaining ingredients.

Mix with your hands and shape into ping pong sized balls.

Place in skillet and heat over medium high heat until they are no longer pink (you may cover and remove after about 4 minutes.)

Remove cover and continue to brown.

Serve in crusty French baguette or, for a healthier version, use as lettuce wraps.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss