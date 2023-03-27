Lyn Kirkman of Atomic Lotus Fitness joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about how the use of vibrational sound can have a positive effect on your health and wellness. Some of the most highly reported benefits of music therapy and sound healing include:

Reduced stress

Fewer mood swings

Lower blood pressure

Better pain management

Improved sleep

