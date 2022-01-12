VH1’s My Celebrity Dream Wedding Featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – Anheuser-Busch is borrowing an idea from Willy Wonka with their new "Live Like a King" sweepstakes. The company is placing 10,000 golden cans of beer (instead of tickets) in specially marked packs across the United States. Anyone who finds a golden can — or makes one — will be eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post the image correctly.

Yes, there are actually two ways to enter this sweepstakes: Fans can randomly find a golden Budweiser can and snap a photo, or simply go to the brewer's website and print a golden can. Those choosing the latter option can then wrap the image around an actual can and take a picture.