Veterans with PTSD will soon have more access to service dogs

After nearly a decade of bureaucratic slowdowns, and stalled legislation, veterans are one step closer to increased access to one of the more effective treatments for combat-related mental health conditions: a service dog.

The US Senate passed a measure called the Puppies Assisting Wounded Service members for Veterans Therapy Act, or the PAWS Act .

Now the bill awaits President Joe Biden’s signature.

Veteran Ben Keen was paired with a medical service dog, Bolt, through a nonprofit organization called Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs.

Keen joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about how Bolt has changed his life.

