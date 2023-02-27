In our Military Monday segment, Veteran Fred Johnson who is the Straz Center Community Engagement Specialist/Artist-in-residence joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with details of the Veterans Creative Arts Showcase and to perform an accapella song “Coming Home”. The Veterans Creative Arts Showcase is happening Saturday, March 4th 5p.m to 7:30 p.m. at Straz Center’s Riverwalk Stage and Riverwalk Tent.

