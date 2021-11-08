Veteran Affairs Expands Disability Benefits for Toxic Exposure

A recent move by the Department of Veterans Affairs means some veterans exposed to toxic burn pits will finally be able to get disability benefits.

In the past, the VA has denied more than 75 percent of burn pit-related disability claims since 2007.

Beth Murphy the Executive Director of VBA’s Compensation Service joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with who is eligible for the claims.

